2024 Super Bowl Odds: 49ers widen the gap against the field

By Nick Grunewald, WC Sports Editor

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – The San Francisco 49ers remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII through five weeks of the 2023 season, according to Draftkings sportsbook.

San Francisco is one of two teams left undefeated following a 42-10 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football moving to +350 odds to bring home a sixth Lombardi trophy.

Coming off another set of wins in week five, Kansas City and Philadelphia – last season’s participants in the big game – follow behind the 49ers at +550 and +800 respectively.

Miami responded after a tough loss a week ago in Buffalo by downing the Giants 31-16 and now sitting at 9/1 to get the win in Vegas come February.

The Bills lost some steam after their big win against the Dolphins by following that up with a stinker in London against the Jaguars.

The loss bumped Buffalo to a 3-2 record and pushed their odds to +950.

Dallas and Detroit sit just outside the top five at 15/1 odds followed by Baltimore at 22/1. Jacksonville, Cleveland, Cincinnati and the Chargers all trail them at a distant 28/1.

Pictured: Bills quarterback Josh Allen (Photo by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY)