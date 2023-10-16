By Caiden Strenz, WC Reporter

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – The Divisional round in the MLB Playoffs is well underway. So far, the Texas Rangers have moved on, sweeping the Baltimore Orioles 3-0. The Houston Astros currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Minnesota Twins. The Arizona Diamondbacks currently have a 2-0 series lead over the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers. Closing it out, the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are currently tied at 1-1.

There are 3 games scheduled today. The Braves and Phillies will battle it out at 4:07 PM with Bryce Elder pitching for the Braves and Aaron Nola pitching for the Phillies.

The Twins and Astros will follow at 6:07 PM with Jose Urquidy pitching for the Astros and Joe Ryan pitching for the Twins.. The Astros can move on to the American League Championship series with a win tonight in Houston.

Last but not least, the Dodgers look to keep their season going, facing the Diamondbacks at 8:07 PM with Lance Lynn pitching for the Dodgers and rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitching for the Diamondbacks.

The Braves vs Phillies and Diamondbacks vs Dodgers will air on TBS, while the Twins vs Astros will air on FS1.

Pictured: Texas Rangers players celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in Game 3 of the ALDS (Photo by LM Otero / AP)