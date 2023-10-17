Construction progresses on center for performing arts

By Jaycie Doerr, News3 Executive Producer & WC Editor-in-chief

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS 3 & Western Courier) – Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to the Western Illinois University campus to break ground on the new Center for Performing Arts. After a year of work on the new building, the Macomb community is beginning to take shape.

Troy Rhoads, the WIU Vice President of Facility Management said that the foundation is about 80 percent complete and work on the skeleton on the structure began six weeks ago.

As of now, the center is on track to open for the fall semester of 2025 for performances. The Great Hall will hold approximately 860 guests with a full orchestra pit and multi-camera live stream capabilities. In addition to the Great Hall, the building will also have a studio space with room for dance and theatre rehearsals.

Rhoads does not expect any more road or sidewalk closures due to the construction. However, delays may still occur depending on the changes in shipping and supply chain.