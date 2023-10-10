Ice House picks up where The Pace left off

By ANDREW SUTTON, News3 Guest Reporter

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- As the new school year is underway the Ice House is a location looking to attract new faces.

The Ice House opened in March 2023 in the building where The Change of Pace used to call home. Since the original opening, owner Blake Lowderman has gone through many trial and errors when it came to giving the new bar a face lift.

“We redid all the doors, we redid the beer garden here in the spring, new AC units. There was a lot that went into the rental.” said Blake Lowderman, “We bought it, started renovating and it took seven month.”

The exterior was not the only main focus for the Ice house crew.Manager Erbin Zejnuloski is the head of managing the bouncers, bartenders and customers at the Ice House.

“I take great pride in the cleanliness of the bar and how educated our bartenders are, I want to make sure that every drink we serve is the best drink that we get out there to our customers because I want them to come back,” Zejnuloski said. “At the same time, when they come here, I want them to enjoy their time. So hospitality is our main focus here and based on that we based our team.”

The Ice House is open Monday through Saturday during the week and is open until 1am on weekdays and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.