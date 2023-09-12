Macomb School District reports death of student

By Jaycie Doerr, WC Editor-in-Chief

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriff’s Department notified the Macomb community about a vehicle incident on September 9 at 9:58 p.m.

Macomb School District announced on September 12 the death of freshman football player Landon Cromer.

The crash involved a Cromer falling out of the vehicle and sustaining a head injury. Other minors present called paramedics and administered first aid on the scene. Macomb Police report all parties are cooperating in the investigation.

Macomb School District canceled all sporting events for September 12.