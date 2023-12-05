NFL MVP Odds: Dak and Purdy Lead the Field

By Nick Grunewald, WC Sports Editor

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – Week 13 of the NFL season is in the rearview mirror and with that we have some new faces atop the leaderboard for this season’s MVP as the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and 49er’s Brock Purdy are co-favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Despite leading Philly to a 10-2 start – the best record in the NFL – quarterback Jalen Hurts has dropped to +350 in the market due to a resounding 42-19 defeat at the hands of the Niners. It’s the first time all season Dak and Mr. Irrelevant have found themselves atop the books.

Here’s a look at the NFL MVP odds:

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes sits fourth after going 3-3 over the past six weeks. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson are tied at +950 for fifth.

Here’s a look at the other non-MVP award favorites:

(Odds via FanDuel Sports as of Dec 5)