CFB Playoff Scenarios 2023

By Nick Grunewald, WC Sports Editor

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – With the college football regular season coming to a close and championship weekend on the loom, a clear playoff picture is yet to be cemented.

With only 4 spots available – the 12-team format starts in 2024 – the field’s as packed as it’s ever been in the playoffs 10 year history.

The selection’s will be made Sunday and there are still a number of teams with a slight chance of making it in.

History shows us that if you’re a Power 5 team with one loss or fewer heading into the conference championship games you have to be considered still alive, even if you are not playing that weekend.

No two-loss team has ever made the playoffs – even if they win their conference championship – so, too bad Louisville, you’re only playing spoiler this weekend.

Let’s take a look at some of the different scenarios heading into championship weekend.

Georgia, Michigan, Washington, Florida State (12-0)

For the top four teams it’s pretty simple, win and you’re in. With all four going 12-0 they can punch their tickets to the postseason by capturing their respective conference championships.

There were questions about what to do with Florida State who lost star quarterback Jordan Travis for the season with a leg injury. But with the committee placing them in the fourth and final slot heading into the weekend, that’s been put to rest and if they take care of buisness against Lousisville and win the ACC, they’ll book their ticket to postseason play for the first time since 2014.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama (11-1)

The path isn’t as clear for these three teams with one loss but there is still a map.

Oregon has the clearest path of the three. Coming in fifth in the most recent rankings and with the committee having had the Ducks ahead of Texas and Alabama for weeks, a win in the Pac-12 title game against Washington – righting their one loss on the year – they’d be set in stone for one of the final spots.

That’s not to the delight of Texas fans who are looking to cap off their final season in the Big 12 with their first conference championship in 14 years. A win over Oklahoma State and a Florida State loss to Louisville could be enough to see the Longhorns in the playoffs – no matter who wins the Pac–12.

Alabama winning Saturday would throw the biggest wrench in the wheel and makes everything far more complicated. With Texas topping Bama earlier in the season, they have remained ahead in the polls ever since; but with a win over the back-to-back defending champs, could that be enough to finally lift the Crimson Tide over their future conference opponent? An SEC champion has never missed the playoffs and having one that ends Georgia’s 29-game winning streak be the first would be shocking.

Of the three, Oregon has the clearest path with Texas looking most likely to be the odd man out, Alabama is the weekend’s biggest wildcard.

Ohio State (11-1)

This time a year ago Ohio State was sitting at home praying for a miracle while their season sat in the balance. Fast forward a year and they find themselves in the exact same spot hoping to slip in the back door once again. Losses for Florida State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama could create a path for the Buckeyes. It’s a longshot, but in the words of Lloyd Christmas, “You’re saying there’s a chance?”