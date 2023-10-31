World Series: Rangers Take 2-1 Lead Over Diamondbacks

By Caiden Strenz, WC Reporter

PHOENIX, Arizona(Western Courier) – The Texas Rangers took advantage of the long ball along with 6 innings of relief from the bullpen helping them win 3-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers currently lead the series 2-1. The Texas Rangers are now 9-0 on the road this postseason.

Marcus Semien started off the scoring for the Rangers with an RBI single in the top of the 3rd. Corey Seager followed by hitting a mammoth 2 run home run to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Brandon Pfaadt was the starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. He went 5 and ⅓ innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Photo By Ross D. Franklin AP

Starting pitcher Max Scherzer would leave the game with back tightness after 3 scoreless innings.. Jon Gray relieved Scherzer with 3 scoreless innings of his own. The Diamondbacks lone run came in the bottom of the 8th when Geraldo Perdomo hit an RBI single into left field, bringing home Emmanuel Rivera. Star outfielder Adolis Garcia also left the game with side tightness in the 8th inning after a weird swing.

Photo By Ross D. Franklin AP

For game 4, the Diamondbacks will start out of the bullpen with Joe Mantiply pitching. The Rangers will go with Andrew Heaney. First pitch is tonight at 7:03 PM CDT. You can catch the game on FOX.