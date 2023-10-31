2023 World Series game one

By Caiden Strenz, WC Reporter

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – Game One of the World Series kicks off tonight between Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers and Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game will start at 7:03 PM and will air on FOX.

For the Rangers, it is their first trip to the World Series since 2011, when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in 7 games.

Photo by Smiley N. Pool Staff Photographer

For the Diamondbacks, it is their first trip to the World Series since 2001, when they beat the New York Yankees in 7 games with a walk-off RBI single by hall of famer Luis Gonzalez.

Photo By AP

Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for the Rangers tonight. Eovaldi is 4-0 this postseason with a 2.42 ERA. Eovaldi has pitched 26 innings, giving up 21 hits while striking out 28. Eovaldi has postseason experience prior to this. Eovaldi won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, as well the League Championship Series in 2021.

Zac Gallen will pitch for the Diamondbacks tonight. Gallen is 2-2 this postseason with a 5.24 ERA. Gallen has pitched 22 and ⅓ innings, giving up 24 hits, while striking out 13. Gallen went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. This is Gallen’s first year in the postseason.

Games 1 & 2 will be in Texas, while games 3,4, and 5 will be in Arizona. If necessary, games 6 & 7 will be back in Texas.