Western Hall unveils new gym floor

By ANDREW SUTTON, News3 Guest Reporter



MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS 3) – Western Hall’s Basketball court received a cosmetic upgrade over the summer.

In April, Western Illinois began the process of sanding down the previous court and adding a natural stained color to the court to appeal to fans and to protect player safety. Western Illinois Athletic Director Paul Bubb said the athletic department want to “enhance the gaming experience” at WEstern Hall.

“Also from a playability standpoint, the old floor was getting a little bit on the worn side and traction wasn’t really great,” Bubb said. “So we needed to do it for player safety as well.”

The court cost the university around $60,000 for the new paint and refinishing the floor.

“I’s an investment we had to make every five to seven years, and we plan on doing that,” Bubb said.