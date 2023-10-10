Trump, conspirators charged in Georgia court

By JAYCIE DOERR, News3 Executive Producer & WC Editor-in-chief

MACOMB, Illinois (News3 & Western Courier) – Former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-conspirators have been charged in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trump is facing a wide range of charges, including false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, and forgery in the first degree. According to Western Illinois University (WIU) professor of political science, Keith Bockelman, “The interesting thing is that he’s being charged under Georgia’s RICO statute. Which is a law used to target organized crime figures and their conspiracies.”

Despite his indictment, the former president still plans to run for a second term in the 2024 Presidential election. If Trump is convicted of these felony charges, there is no current provision that says he cannot be President. WIU students have varying opinions on the topic.

“I understand why a lot of people hate him but I also understand why a lot of people love him,” WIU student, Lily said. “Ever since I was a kid there were those golden rules; you have to be a certain age, you have to be born here. I feel like felonies are also a thing where you shouldn’t be President.”

“Even if he’s in prison, he can still serve as President,” Bockelman said.

The professor explained that if Trump wins the election from prison, he could pardon himself of the crimes and be freed.