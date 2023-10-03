By LUIS VERASTIQUE, WC Reporter

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, a sense of excitement fills the campus. It’s time for Western Illinois University (WIU) Homecoming, a tradition that brings together students, alumni, and the community in a week-long celebration of school spirit and camaraderie.

This year’s theme is “Rocky’s Got Game: Let’s Win Together!” The Homecoming Committee has planned a mix of new and traditional events. One of the highlights is the return of the Boat Regatta, a thrilling cardboard boat race across Everlee Park Lake. Two new events have been added to the roster: WIU’s Got Talent and Rocky’s Road Races. Both promise to be highly competitive. In a nod to community service, the committee has also organized a Clean the Campus event during Homecoming Week, where teams will spread out across campus to pick up trash.

The Homecoming Parade brings together the Macomb community, WIU students, and WIU Alumni to celebrate Western Illinois University! The parade will take place on Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. Everyone will begin by lining up on the Downtown Macomb Square starting at 10 AM and ending in front of the WIU Alumni house!

The Homecoming Committee has spent months creating a thorough rule book to ensure safety at all events. They’ve also held three general rules meetings to allow students to hear the rules in person and ask specific questions.

Safety is a top priority during these events. The committee has partnered with Macomb PD and OPS to ensure the safety of all homecoming participants.

Homecoming is more than just a week of events; it’s about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of belonging among the WIU community. From the adrenaline rush of the boat race to the cheers at Rocky’s Road Races, these moments become part of our collective memory, strengthening our bond with WIU.

As we count down to kickoff, we look forward to another memorable Homecoming week. With exciting events lined up and safety measures in place we’re all set for a week of fun, competition, and solidarity. As our theme suggests, let’s win together!