Macomb Park District hosts events to teach kids about nature

By EMIR MIRANDA, WC Reporter

MACOMB, Illinois (Western Courier) – Macomb’s natural flora and fauna is flourishing and the Macomb Park District is hosting many events in the Lakeview Nature Area Center. These events include, Notice Nature: A Curious Guide For Sprouts.

Starting on September 22th and continuing on October 20th, November 17th, and December 15th from 3:30 to 4:15. The event is held once a month the kids will be able to learn about different plants and see how the life cycle of flowers works.

This course is aimed at introducing grade school children to the environment around them and to encourage them to look for the changes in their environment.

The program starts with a book reading about what is happening in that month to let the kids know what to look for before going out and searching for those changes themselves. They will also be doing creative activities to give the kids a piece of nature to take home with them. It is a free program but pre-registration is required. To register visit Macombparkdistrict.com or call 309-833-4562.